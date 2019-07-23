Architects draw up new cafe plans for Deeside

A firm of architects has served up innovative plans for a new cafe at their premises in Deeside.

Moxon has applied to Aberdeenshire Council to open up a canteen used by office staff at Crathie to the wider community.

The specialist coffee house would offer hot drinks and a ‘limited’ food offering of cakes and scones and ‘daily special’ sandwiches and soup.

It is anticipated three additional full-time jobs would be created and offer products from local suppliers.

If approved, some of the cafe’s profits could be donated to Braemar Mountain Rescue, continuing Moxon’s commitment to supporting the emergency service.

In a supporting statement the firm says: “Annual visitor numbers to Balmoral Estate adjacent to the proposed site have been as high as 70,000+ people.

“Although seasonal, Royal Deeside has an increasing year-round appeal, recently added to with the newly-opened Fife Arms in Braemar.

“This proposal will expand the current offering and support the burgeoning local economy in the Ballater, Crathie and Braemar area. It will bring more people to the local area by providing adequate rest and respite facilities.”

The applicants stress there would be no physical changes to the buildings – which were approved back in 2017 – but parking spaces would increase to 18.

Moxon says serving both the office staff and the public aids the sustainability of the business so that the facility can be offered to the “permanent and transient communities” for the foreseeable future.

They state: “Crathie is currently served by one other Class 3 business, which is a bakery, local produce shop and cafe.

“The ‘Complimentary Clusters’ concept shows that similar businesses in proximity will provide greater awareness, better choice and service and supplementary supply chain accessibility.”