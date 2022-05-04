Author Marcus Humphrey book signing at Deeside Books

Author Marcus Humphrey with his new book.

Mo-Car is a delightful and well-illustrated story of a 1902 Arrol-Johnston double dog cart. It has been through some amazing adventures during its long life and made lots of local appearances such as the annual Victoria Week in Ballater, Her Majesty the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, and classic car cavalcades. It also went further afield, taking part in the London to Brighton run.

The car made several appearances on TV: BBC’s Landward series in 1998, the Antiques Road Show at Balmoral in 2015, and the Great British Car Journeys TV series in 2019, meeting with TV personalities Peter Davidson and Christopher Timothy from All Creatures Great and Small.

In 2001, during her stay in Birkhall, Her Majesty the Queen Mother requested a visit from Marcus and his Mo-Car, recalling her own father’s vehicle of that type. There are some lovely photographs of the day.

Marcus Humphrey will be signing his new book at Deeside Books this Saturday.

Marcus said: “The Arrol-Johnstons were the first all British motor cars, and it is a wonderful testament to Scottish engineering that this car is still running 120 years after it was built, ten times longer than most modern cars! What makes this story so special is that the car has remained in the same family since new and tells the story of the family as well as that of the car.”