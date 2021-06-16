Award winning Scottish Heritage film maker teams up with leading charity to help others

Don has turned his passion for filmmaking into a fundraising idea for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

When he was diagnosed with a heart condition and placed on a waiting list for a heart bypass, the retired academic, decided to marry his passion for Scottish heritage documentary filmmaking with an amazing fundraising idea for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland charity.

His film, entitled A Glimpse Into Scotland’s Rich Rural Past, which was created from Don’s 503 hours of unique Scottish heritage film archive, is now available to view as a download for a £10 fee with half of each sale going to Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland.

For Don, this effort is a fitting way to say thanks to the charity and indulge his lifetime passion at the same time.

The film will give us a chance to see how our lifestyle has changed

He said: “I have been a commentator at various events in the north-east, and these events made a huge contribution to funding local and national charities, but Covid has interrupted this fundraising now for two years.

"I was also waiting for a heart bypass operation, so I decided I could easily help to raise money for the Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland who do great work.”

Don felt that during lockdown family lives and work patterns changed and life was slightly simpler with an emphasis on family, community and being more self-sufficient which is why his film is topical as it looks back at how our ancestors lived and worked during a simpler time, and how they coped.

He explained: “The download will allow the viewer to get to know their ancestors a bitty better and celebrate their achievements. Perhaps we can even learn some important lifestyle changes which can make our lives today more fulfilling”.

Oliver Middleton, fundraiser for Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland added: “The film in is an inspirational look back at Scotland’s Rural past and at Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland we are thrilled that Don has chosen us to receive donations from sales of the download.