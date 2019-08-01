Ballater all set for Victoria Week

Finishing touches are being put to preparations for Ballater Victoria Week.

The annual extravaganza gets under way on Saturday and runs until Sunday, August 11.

The Scarecrow Trail will feature some bizarre creations

This year’s event is special as it marks the 200th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s birth.

To mark the celebration, there will be a fun-filled flotilla, including inflatable ducks, on the River Dee on the final day.

Organisers will also be randomly attempting to fit as many people dressed as Queen Victoria into various places at once.

Ballater Victoria Week brings together various sections of the community to lay on a host of fun activities for all ages. Over the years, the event has raised thousands of pounds for local causes.

One of the highlights is the parade of classic vehicles on Sunday.

Up to 100 will be taking part, from tractors to supercars. Carties will then race down Bridge Street, followed by a fancy dress wheelbarrow charity event from the Charitable Chiels.

The Scarecrow Trail will have 20-plus stunning creations scattered throughout the village’s shops, homes and society venues for residents and visitors alike to find and choose the winners.

The new ‘Duck Tsar’ has been making arrangements for various local groups to benefit from the duck race on the Green on Sunday August 11.

New events include Tartan on the Green on Tuesday, August 6, – hosted by Clan Hay and supported by Clans MacRae and Farquarson – where people can learn about piping, kilt making, Gaelic and whisky, take a look at Scottish rare breeds and meet some friendly sheep.

Other events include favourites like the pet shows on Monday, August 5, and the ceilidh on Thursday, August 8.

Full programme details are available at www.ballatervictoriaweek.co.uk.