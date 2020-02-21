Ballater steading conversion granted

Marr Area Committee has supported a steading conversion near Ballater despite recommendations for refusal.

Permission to turn part of a steading at Glengairn into a house was sought from Aberdeenshire Council.

Planners had recommended refusal as a flood risk assessment was not lodged to confirm the site would be free from a “significant risk” of flooding.

Committee members were then advised that if they granted the application the decision would be notified to Scottish Ministers for determination.

The council’s flood risk and coast protection services refused to support the plan while SEPA objected on the grounds of a “lack of information on flood risk”.

A report to members before the area committee meeting noted the applicant had submitted his own information to SEPA regarding flood risk but it was not enough to remove the objection.

Addressing the committee, applicant Callum Wright said he didn’t currently live on the site but he has 500 ewes on the farm to manage and added it was “essential” that he live on the site stating it was an animal welfare issue.

Councillor Paul Gibb, seconded by Councillor Geva Blackett, supported the application. Although Councillor Robbie Withey backed planners, he failed to find a seconder and the application was granted.