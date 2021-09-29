Ballater Tennis Club serves up a special treat for local schoolchildren

Tennis coach Judy Murray put local youngsters through their paces at a special coaching session.

As young people all over the country pick up tennis rackets in the hopes of becoming the next Emma Raducanu, some Ballater Primary School pupils were honoured with a distinct “advantage”.

In an exciting and rare opportunity, Judy Murray kindly offered to deliver a coaching clinic to some upper primary school pupils, in the hopes of “rallying” the community to get involved in tennis and inspiring the next generation of tennis enthusiasts.

The Parent and Child coaching session was a real hit with the youngsters and their parents, which for the majority was their first experience of tennis. The world-class tennis coach and her colleague, Laura Middleton, worked with the lucky participants for an hour, demonstrating fun drills and games in order to teach basic tennis skills.

It was a true privilege to receive such a special session from a sports professional and role model and one who is so keen to pass on her passion for the sport. It is hoped that this unique visit will encourage more local children and families to fall in love with the game.

The visit was thanks to the efforts of the small dedicated Ballater Tennis Club Fundraising team: Josephine Hazley, Alison McIntosh, Fiona Robertson, and Duncan MacAskill who would like to relaunch the tennis courts as a vibrant part of village life, providing a facility for players of all ages, abilities and levels.

The fact that the courts were unsafe and unplayable after some rain, highlights the urgent need of refurbishment. Fortunately, Judy offered to move her clinic into a safe area within Ballater Golf Club car park.

The Ballater Tennis Fundraising team would like thank those for their support: Ballater Royal Deeside, Charitable Chiels, Ballater Co-op, businesses, trades and individuals and those who have made generous donations at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding