Banchory Academy team builds for the future

Banchory Academy is celebrating after winning the Build Your Future school’s construction challenge.

The team beat off strong competition from S2 pupils from academies across Aberdeenshire.

The ‘Build Your Future’ challenge was launched by Grampian Construction Training (GCT) in August, 2019, and was organised in partnership with the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB).

It was designed to highlight the full range of career choices in the sector to pupils, parents and teachers.

During October and November, more than 200 S2 pupils took part in a series of heats held at colleges, universities and construction companies in Aberdeen City and Shire.

The 10 top scoring teams were invited to take part in the final day of construction-based challenges held recently at Aberdeen Football Club.

CITB was the major funding partner of the Build Your Future challenge, and were heavily involved in gathering industry support for the event.

A range of local businesses also got behind the initiative, ensuring that all schools could take part in the challenge at no cost to themselves.

Laura Will, technical teacher at Banchory Academy, said “The pupils thoroughly enjoyed the Build Your Future event.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for them to experience the variety of professions within the construction industry.

“From building a steel frame, sustainability considerations, structures to transport water, electronics, construction law and quantity and quality costing.”

She added: “As the class teacher it was wonderful to see the pupils all working together and truly valuing one another’s skills for each task, and I would highly recommend the challenge to all schools.”

Jim Buchan, chair of Grampian Construction Training, said: “We are absolutely delighted at how well the first Build Your Future challenge has been received by the schools, colleges, universities and businesses of the North-east.

“To have over 200 pupils take part in the first year is exceptional, and we are grateful to every secondary school who signed up. “However, our aim is to ensure that all secondary schools in the North-east enter a team in 2020/21, which would mean over 300 S2 pupils taking part, and we already well on with the plans for next year’s competition.”