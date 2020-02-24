Banchory among towns in travel survey

Aberdeenshire Council is undertaking a series of projects to promote travel behaviour change through the Government-funded Smarter Choices Smarter Places programme.

A cornerstone of the initiative is a robust monitoring and evaluation framework, both to inform decisions as to which activities should be run and where, and to assess the impact the activities have had.

The local authority has commissioned Tracsis Traffic Data Ltd to undertake Non-Motorised User (NMU) surveys.

These will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during March in a number of towns, including Banchory and Westhill.

Each interview is anonymous, will last four to six minutes and will ask questions such as journey purpose, method of travel and influencing factors.

The survey results will also feed into the council’s Integrated Travel Town Masterplan project which won awards at both the Scottish and National Transport Awards in 2019.

Chair of the council’s infrastructure services committee, Councillor Peter Argyle, said: “The outcome of these surveys will give us a valuable insight into how, when and for what purpose people travel, perceptions of walking and cycling safety in their town, and personal attitudes to main modes of travel.

“As a local authority, we can then use this to evidence previous spend and support future funding applications in our aim for a lower-carbon future.”