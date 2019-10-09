Banchory athletes praised at Scottish Parliament

The success of two local athletes has been hailed at the Scottish Parliament.

Banchory Trampoline and DMT Club celebrated a double win in the recent Scottish and British finals, hosted by Scottish Gymnastics, the national governing body for gymnastics in Scotland.

Aberdeenshire West Conservative MSP Alexander Burnett lodged a Holyrood motion to recognise the success of all athletes who took part, paying special tribute to Ava Fettes and Morgan James.

Mr Burnett said: “Aberdeenshire West continues to produce a vast amount of young sporting talent, and I am incredibly proud of Ava, Morgan and the rest of the team for representing Banchory in the recent national championships.

“The Banchory team have enjoyed continued success for some years, and I have no doubt that with the recent opening of Banchory Sports Village, the facilities will continue to produce quality athletes for many more years.

“I look forward to hearing of the continued success of the team. Everyone who competes at such a high level should be proud of themselves.

“I would urge any youngsters who have been motivated by the team’s success to go along and try it out, as there are also a host classes for fun, and beginners.