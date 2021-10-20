Banchory Bonfire and Fireworks to go ahead this year

Banchory bonfire and Fireworks will take place on Saturday, November 6.

The celebrations, which has been held for almost 40 years, had to be cancelled in 2020 due to ongoing Covid restrictions but the organising team were keen to ensure it was able to return this year if at all possible and a significant amount of work has been done with stakeholders to allow the event to run as usual.

This year’s event will take place in King George V Park, Banchory on Saturday, November 6, at 6pm. The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks set off at 7pm.

There will be a range of food and drink options available from local caterers as well as glow goodies on sale.

There is no entrance fee to attend the event although donations will be collected throughout the night to help cover the running costs, which total just over £7000, any profits from these takings are donated to local good causes.

Oran Kennedy, Banchory and District Round Table Chairman said: “We have worked closely with both Aberdeenshire Council and all of our suppliers and supporters to enable the event to look just like everyone who has attended before will remember.

"It has been a long and difficult couple of years for everyone and we hope that the opportunity to attend a familiar event like the Banchory Bonfire will allow people to feel as though things are returning to normal. As an organisation we have spent our time during the pandemic supporting those in need in the local community and giving away most of the charitable money we have raised. The bonfire is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we would encourage people to give generously where possible to allow us to continue supporting those who require it.”