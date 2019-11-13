Banchory businesses raise over £300 for charity from bake sale

Local businesses at Brathens Eco-Business Park on the outskirts of Banchory hosted a themed Halloween bake sale to raise funds for a local charity.

The event raised more than £300 for Archway in Aberdeen, which supports children and adults with learning disabilities..

Archway was chosen by Ed Gardyne, managing director of Safewell Solutions Ltd, invisible risk management specialists, which has been based at Brathens for around 10 years.

Mr Gardyne is vice-chairman of the charity and his daughter, Hannah, 25, has been living with a unique cerebellum disorder since birth.

The organisation is very close to his heart and his family are thankful to have had the support and respite provided by them over the years.

The charity was founded in Aberdeen in 1986 by a group of parents of children with learning disabilities and they proudly continue as a parent-led group, ensuring families are provided with essential support, respite and high quality care.

Business manager for Brathens, Shona Ballantyne, said: “We are delighted to have raised so much money for Archway and a big thanks has to go to all the tenants here.

“Thanks firstly to all the bakers and also to all those who took time out of work to come along for a coffee, cake and some informal networking whilst donating to and supporting such a worthy cause.”

An events committee was recently formed at the business facility to organise fundraising activities.