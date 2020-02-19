Banchory charity receives boost from local businesses

A Banchory-based charity has received a boost from the support of a group of local businesses.

Employees at The Leys Group, which includes Bancon Group, Leys Estate and North Banchory Company, donated unwanted Christmas gifts to Forget Me Not Club, which will be used to raise funds through various raffles.

The club, which supports people with dementia, their carers and family, received the donation at its dedicated resource centre.

Eileen Reid, Bancon Group accounts office manager, and Susanne Shepherd, Leys Estate marketing and communications manager, visited the charity to deliver the gifts, which included everything from handbags and chocolates to champagne and gift sets.

Eunice Gardyne, Forget Me Not’s general manager, said: “This kind donation will be a huge help with our fundraising raffles during the year, particularly our main fundraiser Strictly Come Prancing.

“We are working hard towards a more dementia-friendly community and providing support to all the families affected. It is thanks to the generosity of organisations like Leys Group that we are able to continue to provide help to so many people.

“We cannot thank the employees of the Leys Group and its charity committee enough for co-ordinating this collection for us.”

Eileen Reid, of the group’s charity committee, added: “We know that sometimes people receive duplicate gifts at Christmas or turn to a healthy lifestyle in the new year and want to remove any temptation from their homes.

“So we came up with the idea of collecting any unwanted Christmas gifts our teams may have and putting them to better use.

“Seeing the support Forget Me Not provides first hand and hearing how the service has developed really brought home how donations, however small, can make such a big difference. Many of our employees live and work in the Banchory area, so it is extra special to be able to help a charity so local to us.”