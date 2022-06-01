Banchory dancers raise £250 for Charlie House

Dancers from Coutts School of Highland Dancing were visited by Charlie House mascot Charlie Dog.

Charlie House mascot Charlie Dog recently dropped by their Wednesday class at the local academy to collect a cheque for £250, raised thanks to a series of 80/20 sales of second hand and preloved Highland dancewear, equipment and accessories. The sales were held in late 2021 and early 2022, giving buyers and sellers a chance to turn unused items into cash and support a good cause at the same time.

The decision to support the vital work of Charlie House was the brainchild of teacher Rowena Brand, inspired by Charlie House service user Rhys Munro and his family.

Rowena Brand said: “I know how much Reece and his family benefit from Charlie House, so we wanted to make a contribution to the amazing work they do for him and so many others. We are truly humbled by the support we have received for our sales, from buyers and sellers alike, and we hope to be able to hold another one in the near future – watch this space.”

Donna Deans Fundraising Team Leader from Charlie House said: “It's fantastic being back out and meeting local groups and communities, we have missed this so much. A huge thank you to Coutts School of Highland Dancing for supporting Charlie House with this incredible donation.