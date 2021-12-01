Banchory eco-village gets the go-ahead

Plans for the eco-village in Banchory have been approved.

The eco-friendly homes will be located on land to the east of the Woodend Barn Arts Centre at Banchory.

Access to the unique development will be formed from Harestone Road.

Every house will be fitted with an air source heat pump for hot water and heating while solar thermal panels will be installed to provide energy.

The development will include a mix of two to five-bedroom detached, semi-detached and terraced properties of which eight will be affordable units.

The site has been designed in a way that will ensure residents benefit from the daylight with some living spaces in the homes placed to the front of the building while others will be at the back.

A design and access statement by Rural Design Architects said that the design of the properties have been “inspired” by the landscape of the area and surrounding agricultural buildings.

Each building is expected to be timber clad and slate roofed however other materials such as stone, render and corrugated cladding may also be used.

Three pedestrian links to the site will be created of which one will run through the allotments to The Barn.

An open community space will be formed for residents, while the proposed landscaping will help to encourage biodiversity and wildlife habitats in the area.

To address any potential flooding concerns a SUDS basin will be located on the site to help with surface water drainage.

Additionally, a 6m buffer zone has been created between the homes and the nearby stream.

The application was submitted following North Banchory Company’s masterplan for the Woodend area back in 2014.

The masterplan set out plans for “a 30 home demonstration eco-village, tourism uses and community uses including playing fields, one full sized football pitch and a park and ride facility”.

Aberdeenshire Council planners backed the application.