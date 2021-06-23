Banchory foursome to run from Source to Sea

Up for the challenge... Scott Birse, Peter Torrance, Barry Chalmers and Daniel Christie.

Scott Birse, Peter Torrance, Barry Chalmers and Daniel Christie will attempt the challenge next month to raise funds for children’s cancer charity Charlie House and also towards the development of sports facilities in Banchory

It’s no mean feat. The run is approximately 88 miles and will start high in the Cairngorms before heading down to Royal Deeside through Braemar, Ballater, Aboyne and Banchory to eventually finish at Aberdeen Harbour.

Scott said: "Whilst out on a social run, I said to two of my running buddies, Barry and Daniel, ‘I need a challenge this year and I have always wanted to run the length of the River Dee from Source to Sea.’

"The boys responded with, ‘let's do it’. So from there, the challenge was set and we have asked our fellow running buddy, Peter Torrance to join us.

"Peter will provide invaluable knowledge of the early part of our journey having grown up in Braemar.”

The foursome have been busy training for the event which will take place on the evening of Friday, July 23 into Saturday, July 24.

Scott continued: “We are currently running approx 50 miles plus per week in preparation for the big day and have been given great support from our local community. We have managed to raise in excess of £5400 so far with our initial target being £2000.”

Scott explains more about the causes who will benefit from the challenge.

He said: “We are raising money towards improving sports facilities in the local area and for Charlie House in Aberdeen. All money raised will be split equally.

"Being a Teacher of Physical Education and Personal Trainer, improving sporting opportunities for young people/adults is a passion of mine.

"Charlie House supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life shortening illnesses and to support families. They’re in the process of fundraising for a respite house so funds will be going towards the build of this new facility.”