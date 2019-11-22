Banchory homes plan is approved

A plan to build 15 new homes next to a popular Banchory garden centre has been given the go-ahead.

Marr Area Committee discussed the application when members met recently.

The new houses will be located on Raemoir Road, at land adjacent to the Raemoir Garden Centre.

It will consist of terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, with each plot including a driveway.

Only two plots will have detached garages.

The properties will be a mix of three to five-bedroom homes, with the three-bedroom homes selected to be affordable housing.

Banchory Community Council had raised concerns about access and drainage on the site, and the application also attracted two objections from local residents.

Local Councillor Rosemary Bruce voiced her concerns regarding speeding traffic.

However she was assured that calming measures would be in place to encourage motorists to slow down when approaching the development.

After brief discussion councillors approved the application.