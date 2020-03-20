Banchory hotel provides meals for community

A Banchory hotelier and his team are doing their bit to help the community during the coronavirus emergency.

Tor Na Coille owner David Littlewood and staff are creating home-cooked ready meals for people who are unable to get out of the house.

It is not their restaurant menu, but more of the comfort food variety.

Mr Littlewood said: “Sadly, it’s often the most vulnerable people in our community who are the most affected in times of crisis.

“Our own business is facing a challenging time too, but we’re all in this together.

“That’s why we’re asking people to pay what they can. We think that around £4 or £5 is a reasonable sum for a good, nutritious homecooked meal.

“If you can pay a little more, then please do. If you can’t pay as much as that, then pay what you can or just let us know if you can’t pay at all.

“You don’t need to feel ashamed or embarrassed about paying less - we all need help from time to time and we believe that what goes around, comes around.”

Orders are being taken and can be delivered or collected.

Deliveries will be made daily to within a 15-mile radius but can be picked up from the hotel at any time.