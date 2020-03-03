Banchory housing development gets faster broadband

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has visited Openreach engineers building a full fibre broadband network for a new housing development in Banchory.

The politician toured Lochside of Leys to see innovative engineering techniques and hear about the next generation of technology, which brings more reliable, faster broadband to Scottish communities.

The future-proof, ‘full-fibre’ services going directly into the new build homes are capable of carrying speeds around 18.5 times faster than the UK’s current average.

New research by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) predicts that full fibre for everyone in Scotland by 2025 would generate an economic impact of £4.55 billion and boost the workforce by 37,400.

Mr Bowie said: “As we move towards full fibre in Scotland, it’s been useful to understand first-hand how engineers install the latest, most resilient technology directly into people’s homes.

“While we are in the early days of this journey, I welcome Openreach’s efforts to make sure that new housing like these in Lochside of Leys will be fit for the future, helping to keep rural communities connected and our vital local economy thriving.

“There is still work to be done to make sure that everyone has high speed internet access, but I would wholeheartedly encourage residents in Banchory to check whether they can already benefit from faster services, as the switch isn’t automatic.”