Banchory library project to start in summer

A major project to give a new look to Banchory library and museum is due to start in the summer.

The building is to be transformed into a culture and visitor centre under a £500,000 investment. The bulk of the costs are being met through the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund.

Key aspects of the new facility will be improved access between the two floors through the installation of a lift, together with a redesign of the building to allow it to deliver a wider range of cultural services on both floors.

The existing library and museum will provide an enhanced service, with a wider selection of local artefacts expected to be showcased on a permanent basis.

A drop-in engagement event will be held on Tuesday, February 11, from 2.30pm-6.30pm in the library and museum, when the plans will be unveiled.

People are being encouraged to offer opinions on the resources they would like to see in the upgraded facility.

Commenting, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s culture and sport sub-committee, David Cook, said: “We are really pleased to be able to develop these well-loved local facilities in such a way that they improve existing services, building access and providing excellent opportunities for new cultural opportunities in Banchory.

“We are really looking forward to showcasing our plans and hope that lots of people will come along and tell us what they think of the them so we can move forward with the best design possible.”

The project is to be carried out by Live Life Aberdeenshire, sports and cultural services arm of Aberdeenshire Council.

Banchory and Mid Deeside Councillor Ann Ross said: “I am absolutely delighted that Aberdeenshire Council is going to update and enhance the Banchory library and museum, ensuring that it continues to be an important focal point for all members of our community. “It will also become a cultural and visitor centre benefiting from the £500,000 investment which will attract visitors and have a positive effect upon the Banchory town centre.

“I would encourage everyone to pop along to the drop-in event at the library where you will be able to see and comment on the plans, and give your views on what resources you would like the new library, museum, cultural and visitor centre to have.”