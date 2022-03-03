Banchory Rotarians recognise a caring 'angel'

Dedicated carer Sheila Davis, often referred to as an angel, receives her award from Rotarian Heather Morrison.

Sheila Davis, a former practice nurse at Banchory doctors’ surgery, has been awarded Banchory Rotary Club’s prestigious annual award for outstanding service to the community.

The Walter Smith Rosebowl, donated by the widow of a former office bearer of the club, was presented to Mrs Davis at the club’s most recent meeting in recognition of her dedicated service over 22 years on a voluntary basis to Banchory’s Forget-me-not Club which provides support for people with dementia and their carers.

“Sheila was a highly efficient and very popular nurse at the surgery for many years and, as a Venture Scout leader was constantly running first aid courses for all Banchory scout leaders and young people," said Rotarian and former Forget-me-not Club organiser, Heather Morrison, who nominated Mrs Davis for the award.

“After she retired, she became one of the first volunteers the club had and her medical knowledge and caring approach made a vast difference to the quality of care and support the charity was able to deliver. She has continued to be a volunteer so her dedication spans 22 years of service to the charity.”

The citation supporting Mrs Davis’ nomination also highlights the one-to-one support she provided out in the community which enhanced the lives of carers who found life difficult and often depressing.

“Her cheerful approach and thoughtful acts of kindness shone a light in their darkness and she was frequently referred to as an angel,” said Mrs Morrison. “She has been a tower of strength to so many.”

Her passion for art has also ensured many people have benefited from her active role in the Woodend Barn art group.

Rotary Club community team leader, George Sinclair, said the nomination of Mrs Davis had received the unanimous support of members of the club.