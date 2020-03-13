Banchory school recruits crossing patrollers

Road safety around Banchory Primary School has been improved with the recruitment of two crossing patrollers.

Alan Carnegie and Kerry Stephenson have stepped into their “lollipop” duties on busy Arbeadie Road.

Their much-welcomed appointment came after an appeal by the school and local Councillor Ann Ross.

The primary had been without a crossing patroller for several years and road safety has been a major concern for the school and parents.

Councillor Ross said: “The children who walk to school had been struggling to cross the road safely.

“Despite the council advertising on numerous occasions the post had remained unfilled.

“I am absolutely delighted that following an appeal, two heroic and community-minded crossing patrollers, Kerry Stephenson and Alan Carnegie have been recruited.

“They are selflessly helping the school communities of Banchory Primary and also Banchory Academy to safely cross the very busy Arbeadie Road in all weathers, always with friendly smiles and a cheerful welcome.

“I would like to thank them for their commitment and hard work.”

Banchory Primary School head teacher Jackie Fernandez said the patrollers had been quickly welcomed into the school community.

She added: “It demonstrates community support for keeping our children safe.

“It’s a busy road and it’s a relief to have recruited the patrollers.

“The parents and children are delighted and it’s also given our junior road safety officers a boost.”

Alan does the morning ‘shift’ at the school and Kerry covers the afternoon.

Alan said: “It’s a joy to do.

“I live nearby and I was aware they hadn’t had a crossing patrol for some time, so it seemed like a good idea.

“The kids and parents are very polite.”

Kerry, who has a son at the school, added: “It was needed and I could see how dangerous it was.

“I know the children already and the parents, too, so I’ve had a massive amount of support.

“I’m so glad I have done it and this keeps everybody safe.”