Banchory school’s fun run success

A popular Banchory fun run has raised more than £1200.

The fourth Hill of Banchory School event was held last September and cheques have been presented to the recipients.

The school has received £800 towards sports equipment to encourage youngsters to remain active, and £400 went to CAMHS, the charity campaigning for children and young people’s mental health.

A further £100 was donated towards the defibrillator which has been bought for Banchory Sports Village.

Fiona Melville, one of the organisers, said: “The event was a great success despite the rain. It involved children from Hill of Banchory School and other schools in the area making it a great community event.

“Robbie Simpson and Ben Kilner started the run and gave great encouragement and advice to the runners of all ages.

“We had support from local businesses including The Unit, Banchory Spinal Health, Morrisons and Tesco.”

Head teacher Deborah Burr praised the support for the event.

She said: “The fun run is organised by a small dedicated group of volunteer parents who put a tremendous amount of time and effort into making the event such a great success.

“This was their fourth fun run and, despite the inclement weather, we had a record number of entries including lots of pupils entering from other schools which was great to see.

“We continue to receive magnificent support from the wider community and local businesses which enables our school community to offer many exciting opportunities to our pupils and make such significant donations to some great causes.”