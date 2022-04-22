Banchory Scouts prepare for jumble sale

The popular jumble sale returns next weekend

Donations can be dropped off at the hall from Tuesday, April 26 to Friday, April 29, from 6-9pm.

Street collections are also available on Wednesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 28; Inchmarlo: Tuesday, April 26.

Special collections can be arranged by calling 07827 977520 up to 9pm on Wednesday, April 27.

The Scouts are looking for donations of clothes, shoes, bikes, scooters, electrical goods, lawn mowers, garden tools, sports equipment, computers, bric-a-brac, pictures, toys, CDs, DVDs, and recent best-selling paperbacks and children’s books.

Unfortunately they can’t accept furniture (including beds and mattresses) analogue TVs, video recorders or tapes, broken/very old white goods, baby and child car seats/booster seats, sports/bike helmets, worn underwear.