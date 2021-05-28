Banchory Singers on song for charity

Rehearsing and performing online is the only option open to choirs during COVID restrictions.

In the process, over £1000 was raised for three charities - One to One Deeside Counselling Service; The Seed Box Social Enterprise; and The Forget Me Not Club dementia support resource centre.

Choir members led by musical director Tara Leiper, have been working hard since January to improve both the sound and the appearance of their virtual concert.

This was all worth it, judging from the enthusiastic and complimentary comments of an audience that included viewers from Canada, Norway, Germany, USA, France, Ireland; and in the UK, from Edinburgh, London, Northampton and Cornwall; not forgetting the loyal local audience in and around Banchory.

A special moment during the concert was the world premiere of We Are Stronger Than We Believe, a song composed by Tara Leiper, with a musical motif by accompanist Shona Elliot and using the words of choir members. This song is also the choir’s entry into this year’s Aberdeen and North East Music Festival.

The Spring Concert usually offers a show case to young musicians to perform and, thanks to Zoom, this year was no different. Cellist, Gemma Ramsay, and pianist Hugh Fisher beamed into the concert from their homes to give two very enjoyable solo performances.

Chairperson Marion Mathie said: “We want to give a special thank you to our musical director, Tara Leiper, who has made a huge effort, over and above our usual rehearsals, to help our singers record their contributions and then to meld them into a single track that sounds very like our usual collective voice. We are of course longing for the day when we can return to communal singing and to giving actual, real life concerts again.”