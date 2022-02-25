Banchory Skate Group receive £50,000 funding boost

Work can begin on Banchory skate park thanks to the funding boost

The group has received £50,000 to support its ambitions of developing better sports facilities for the local communities.

Banchory Skate Group are developing a new skate park at their popular local site allowing them to provide more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to take up the sport.

The new skate park will provide free access for both formal coached sessions and informal participation with the club also providing free access to equipment so that anyone can take part.

Welcoming the investment, Russ Crichton, Chairman of the Banchory Skatepark Group said: “This is fantastic news for our Group which enables us to break ground and start the build of our skatepark.

"The Skatepark Group have been working with the Banchory Skatepark Crew (youth team) since 2017 and this project would never have happened without them.

"Their dedication and belief they will get the facility they deserve has finally been rewarded.”

Chief Executive of sportscotland, Stewart Harris, said: “Projects like Banchory Skate Club not only create opportunities for people to take part in sport and physical activity but can also provide a place for communities to come together and support one another as we work our way out of these challenging times.

“Investing in facilities which meet a local demand is a key priority for sportscotland and we must say a huge thank you to everyone who has bought a National Lottery ticket, without their support this level of investment simply would not be possible.”

Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett, added: “Sport is an integral part of the lives of people across Deeside and I’m delighted Banchory Skate Group has received this funding.

“The pandemic has been difficult for a range of sports in the area but this £50,000 from sportscotland will provide a huge boost for the club as normality returns.