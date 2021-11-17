Banchory Trampoline & DMT Club members to compete in Baku

Ava, left and Morgan are are heading out to the World Age Group Championships in Double Mini Trampolining, in Baku.

Morgan James, 19, is a second year student at Aberdeen university and is the reigning British age group, 17-21, Champion, having held the title for 2 years.

Morgan has been a member of the British squad since 2019 and this is her first experience of competing for team GBR.

Ava Fettes, 15, a Banchory pupil, is not new to the world stage as she has competed for GBR several times and competed in St Petersburg in 2018 at the WAG, where she came 6th.

Ava is now in the 15/16 age group which sees quite a step up in difficulty levels.

Having spent the first part of the year in Lockdown, where their peers from other Home Nations were allowed to continue training, Morgan and Ava have had to work incredibly hard to regain fitness and skill levels in order to be selected as part of the GBR team.

Banchory club lead coach Melanie Stewart Wills said: “Both girls have overcome many obstacles and have shown their true determination and grit, as well as talent, to be selected for this year’s WAG.

"They had both set their sights on this and as coaches we have to then work alongside them to help in any way we can to achieve their dreams.

"We only got back to training in mid May and with far fewer hours than before, due to Covid, and so I was not sure how realistic this was.

"Well, now I know and we are just so proud of them.”

As members of the Junior team for this event, both girls are self funded, and the club are extremely grateful to Aberdeenshire ClubSport for awarding the girls a £200 travel grant each.

The outlay is about £2000 per gymnast and so if anyone would like to help with sponsorship of these young gymnasts please be in touch.