Banchory Violin Trail is inspired by Milton Art Gallery

Euterpe, Calliope & Trepsichore has been created by Aberdeenshire artist Roselyne O’Neill

Each violin has been individually painted to represent an aspect of life in the north-east by some of the area’s favourite artists.

The Milton Art Gallery at Milton of Crathes is one of the businesses hosting a violin until the end of September.

Euterpe, Calliope & Trepsichore has been created by Aberdeenshire artist Roselyne O’Neill and has a special significance to the Crathes area as it depicts Crathes Castle and the painted ceilings of the Muses Room.

The Nine Muses are Greek goddesses representing various forms of Classical entertainment. Roselyne chose to incorporate Euterpe – Muse of Music, Calliope – Muse of Epic Poetry and Trepsichore – Muse of Dance. The front of the violin features a painting of Crathes Castle with a border of Deeside Lavender and musical notes. The sides are painted with a pattern found in the Muses Room.

If Roselyne’s violin has inspired you to find out more about the painted ceilings of Crathes Castle, you can purchase a copy of ‘People & Painting, The Story of Crathes Castle’ from Milton Art Gallery.

The gallery also stocks tea towels, tote bags and cushions depicting the Muses, designed by James Burnett of Leys.

The Banchory Violin Trail will be in place until September 27 with the violins being auctioned in the autumn.

Milton Art Gallery is open Tuesday – Saturday 10.30am and 4.30pm and Sunday 10.30am – 4pm. Visitors are warmly welcomed.

Showcasing many Scottish artists and makers, the gallery is home to a collection of original paintings alongside a diverse range of ceramics, jewellery, prints, bronzes and glass work with something for every taste and budget.

The Milton Art Gallery is situated at Milton of Crathes. The Milton complex is also home to Milton Brasserie, TwinPeakes FlyFishing and Hidden Scotland.

For more information about the Banchory Violin Trail visit www.visitbanchory.com