Banchory WW11 commemoration

A commemoration evening is to be held in Banchory next week to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War 11.

The event is being organised by Legion Scotland and will take place on Tuesday at the Gordons war memorial.

It will feature Banchory Legion Pipe Band tattoo, a drumhead service and wartime songs with ‘The Baby Boomers’.

The hour-long commemoration, starting at 7pm, will close with a candelit vigil.

It is the latest in a year of WW11 events held locally by the Legion Scotland branch.

Vice-chairman Chris Collins said: “There will be 20-minute segments for the pipe band, drumhead service and community sing-a-long.

“Hopefully it will all come together and the important thing is to get the community involved to create a bit of atmosphere.”

The Banchory branch will be hosting another event on Friday, October 4, featuring the Deeside Orchestra and Studio-Dee Singers.

It will be an evening of music recalling historical events from the official ending of WW1 in 1919 through to the start of the Northern Ireland Troubles in 1969.