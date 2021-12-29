Bear Grylls honours brave North East youngster as an Unsung Hero 2021

Theo was chosen from over 330 nominations from across the UK to win the award.

Young people from across the UK, were chosen from hundreds of nominations, put forward by local volunteers, on the basis of their story. Bear Grylls, Chief Scout for the movement, personally picked twenty young people in Scouts who’ve shown Scouts values, kindness, courage and the Scout’s ‘never give up’ spirit.

“You guys are the pinnacle; the elite,” Bear Grylls told the Unsung Heroes. “We’re all part of the same Scout family, but each of us have different skills, talents. That’s what makes us strong.’”

The Unsung Heroes’ achievements were as varied as they were impressive. Some huge sums for good causes, drew pictures or told jokes for charity. One Scout, Max Woosey, camped out for over 550 days, and raised over half a million pounds for his local hospice (and he’s still camping now).

Others cycled, climbed and travelled hundreds of miles for charity, all going the extra mile to do something amazing. Some achieved their awards despite facing serious ill ness or losing a close family member, while others were recognised for the calmness and presence of mind dealing with emergencies.

Theo’s parents David and Wendy added: “Theo now lives with complex health issues and has many hospital admissions, but keenly attends scouts . Scouting gives Theo a chance to have adventure and challenge just the same as everyone else despite his sight loss. made possible by his local scout group leader. Theo has enduring strength and a spirit to never get discouraged we are very proud of him.”

Grylls recognised the efforts of 14 year old Theo, who went through a incredibly difficult life changing events but keep on going and fundraised an exceptional £8,500 for Guide Dogs for the Blind. Theo was diagnosed with a brain tumour mid-2016 and had to undergo extensive surgery to reduce the tumour where he irretrievably lost his sight.

Theo kept up with local Scouting. He has been able to engage in adventurous activities and camps over the years alongside fundraising for Guide Dogs for the Blind through craft fayres, sponsored cycling and other events, raising over £8,500. Hearing personally about Theo’s

On getting the award, Theo said “Thank you for the Award I`m just doing what I can to help.”

Dougie Simmers, Regional Commissioner for North East Scotland Scouts said: “To be recognised by our Chief Scout Bear Grylls is a fantastic achievement for Theo, he has gone to great lengths to show that never give up spirit in his daily life. Theo is a shining example of how we give young people not only the skills for life but the personal qualities and values that employers, colleges, universities and society need more than ever right now.”

Bear Grylls commented on those who received awards: “What an example they are to so many of us. How we conduct ourselves in tough times really matters. Keep people close to you, keep positive, keep kind, and keep that never give up spirit.’

Scouts is the largest co-educational youth movement in the country. You can join today by visiting nescouts.scot/Groups/.