Befriend a Child encouraging supporters to take on 245 Challenge to raise money for local children

The charity is challenging you to take on its 245 Challenge to raise money for local children.

The charity are challenging supporters to take on 245 of anything they like, so long as it’s a challenge to complete, whilst fundraising for Befriend a Child.

Tara Morrison, Fundraising and Marketing Co-ordinator, Befriend a Child, said: “We wanted to create a sponsored challenge that is accessible to everyone, and our 245 Challenge is just that.

"Participants of the 245 Challenge can get creative with what they would like to do, decide on a timeframe that suits them, and complete the challenge solo or as a team.

"This could involve running 24.5K, walking 245,000 steps, swimming 245 lengths, baking 245 cupcakes, singing 245 songs, or even knitting for 245 minutes straight.”

All participants need to do to get started is decide what their chosen challenge involves, pick a timeframe to complete the challenge, and set up their JustGiving page to begin fundraising.

Befriend a Child will be on hand to provide support throughout the challenge and participants are encouraged to get in touch with the charity before they begin for a fundraising pack and a branded t-shirt.

Jean Gordon, Head of Operations, Befriend a Child said: “Each year we support on average 245 disadvantaged children and young people who are experiencing challenging life circumstances every day through no fault of their own.

"By raising money for Befriend a Child you are actively contributing towards helping alleviate some of the difficulties in their young lives.”

It’s free to sign up to Befriend a Child’s 245 Challenge and participants are welcome to take part at a time, and within a timeframe, that suits them best.

To find out more information and to get involved simply visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/245challenge

Befriend a Child support school-aged children in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who are growing up in difficult life circumstances.

They are matched with trained volunteers or ‘Befrienders’ or ‘Mentors’, who act as positive role models to help children develop resilience, self-confidence and self-esteem.

Typically, these are children whose fundamental childhood years have been neglected or lost due to issues outside of their control.

Children who are growing up in difficult life circumstances are referred for support from Befriend a Child through approved referral partners.

Children can be referred for a number of reasons, they may be experiencing lack of confidence, low self-esteem, or social isolation.

They may be suffering abuse and neglect at home, have a parent who is struggling with substance misuse, or they may be in need of a positive adult role model.