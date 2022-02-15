Befriend a Child launches appeal to find new volunteer mentors

Befriend a Child’s intandem mentoring programme offers support to young people aged 8 to 14 years old, who may be experiencing turbulent home lives and are lacking in a positive adult role model.

Through the support of a mentor these difficulties can be alleviated and allow the young person to have the chance to look forward to their future.

Aleisha Douglas, intandem Mentoring Coordinator, Befriend a Child, said: "We would love to hear from those who want to make a real difference to the life of a local young person to help build skills, nurture interests and share new experiences together.”

Befriend a Child mentor, Ellen and her mentee.

Volunteer mentors meet their young person weekly on a one-to-one basis to give them the support and attention they may not be getting at home. Befriend a Child are looking for kind, caring and reliable people to bring positivity into these young people’s lives across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Sophie, a mentored child, said: “I had already had so many professionals in my life at 14 and I thought that the mentoring would be the same as my experience with social work, that I would have a mentor for a few months and then they would move on. The fact that the mentoring has kept going through those years and is now an amazing friendship is great. I never had anyone stay in my life long term and I would like to continue the friendship with my mentor outside of this.”

These meetings help with self-esteem, confidence and give young people experiences they may be unable to have otherwise.

Ellen, volunteer mentor, added: "Being able to work with such a resilient, funny and outgoing young person has really been inspiring. Getting to watch him grow and gain confidence in himself has been incredible. I feel that I have definitely changed as a person since I started volunteering with Befriend a Child more than a year ago - my young person's outgoing attitude and confidence has had such a great effect on me personally."