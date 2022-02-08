Befriend a Child’s Giving Tree Appeal raises £13,436 to support local children

Befriend a Child’s Giving Tree Appeal has raised £13,436 to support local children growing up in difficult life circumstances.

The charity was overwhelmed by the generosity of the public as they received an incredible £13,436 in donations towards experiences the young people and their volunteer befrienders will enjoy this year.

They were also able to provide Christmas presents to 174 local children, this included all of the children the charity supports and their siblings.

Tara Morrison, Fundraising and Marketing Co-ordinator, Befriend a Child, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that supported the appeal this year whether that be by displaying our Giving Tree tags, purchasing gifts for the children, donating money towards experiences, or simply sharing the appeal.

"Thanks to your help, the children we support had a truly magical and memorable Christmas and have a fun filled year ahead.”

Befriend a Child support school-aged children in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who are growing up in difficult life circumstances.

They match them with trained volunteers or ‘Befrienders’ or ‘Mentors’, who act as positive role models to help children develop resilience, self-confidence and self-esteem.

Typically, these are children whose fundamental childhood years have been neglected or lost due to issues outside of their control.

Through taking part in fortnightly outings and activities the children are enabled to build new life skills, increase their confidence and self-esteem, reduce their social isolation in their communities and improve their overall wellbeing and quality of life.

The charity is the only dedicated befriending and mentoring service for children in the North East.

Companies interested in taking part in the 2022 appeal can sign up at forms.gle/hSGEvDnRcGEVBNDm6