Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre reopens to the public

The staff and ponies at the centre in Aboyne are delighted to be able to welcome back visitors back after more than a year closed.

The popular centre is open to visitors on Wednesday to Sunday, from 11am to 4pm.

Events have resumed alongside facility hire, and a new easy-to-use ticket booking system has been launched to manage numbers of people visiting and to keep both staff and visitors safe. Tickets can be booked at the website.

Lisa Gardiner, centre promotion officer, said: “Everyone at Belwade Farm is excited to welcome back familiar and new faces.

"Whilst we have been closed, the yard has been busy helping a large number of rescues, rehabilitating them ready to go to new homes.

“We have a wonderful herd of horses and ponies, including some gorgeous foals, just waiting to see you all again, and don’t forget that our bistro is open for a drink and a bite to eat after you explore our new walks out amongst the fields.

"We all look forward to seeing you soon and we have some exciting upcoming events too.”

During the closure, the team at Belwade have taken the opportunity to improve the restaurant, which is now known as Highlands Bistro @World Horse Welfare.

There is now an outdoor dining area with views over the farm and the surrounding Royal Deeside countryside.

Farm entrance tickets do not need to be purchased to visit the bistro but tables should be booked by either emailing [email protected] to or calling 01339 885398 to avoid disappointment.

Lisa said: “By choosing to dine in our bistro you are in turn supporting the work of the charity as all profits go directly to helping horses in our care.”

With the impact of Covid-19 causing a 20 per cent decline in income the charity is introducing a small charge for visiting the centre and to help support the visitor facilities.

The charge for a general visit to Belwade Farm is £3 each, with children under 5 free.