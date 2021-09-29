Birthday celebrations for River Dee Radio

River Dee Radio turns five next Saturday.

Five years ago, a Banchory District Initiative project created River Dee Radio to broadcast from a newly created studio in the Banchory Legion.

The volunteer run, local community radio station have sustained their weekly schedule during the early years and the challenging Covid period.

At the moment there are over 15 presenters who continue to produce quality programmes from their homes for listeners all over the world.

A special live programme from the Banchory Legion will be aired on Saturday, October 9 from 10am to 1pm to celebrate five successful years.

Listener numbers continue to increase and during this autumn and winter the station aims to return to their studio and provide entertaining programmes with a local flavour.

You can listen live to River Dee Radio by using your smartphone/computer and downloading the River Dee Radio App or head to riverdeeradiorocks.wordpress.com.

Paul Wilson, chairperson said: “It's amazing how the presenters have sustained their enthusiasm during challenging periods and we continue to add to our team. During the Covid period it was great to support the Banchory Business community out of lockdown and we look forward to supporting our community in the future. A huge thank you goes to the Banchory Legion for hosting our studio and ensuring the station remained online during the pandemic."