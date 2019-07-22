Blairs project impacted by oil downturn

Developers behind long-running plans for 280 new homes, hotel conference centre, holiday accommodation, golf course and equestrian centre at Blairs want more time before they begin the project.

Aberdeenshire Council granted permission in principle for the major development, which is near Bieldside, in November, 2010.

However, the impact of the oil and gas downturn and a subsequently depressed housing market has resulted in the development being stalled in its early stages.

Now the company behind the plans – JW Muir Group – is seeking new amended timescales from those first approved by the council, which will enable it to complete the build-out over the next five to 15 years.

In a supporting statement to the local authority’s planning service, JW Muir Group says as a result of the unforeseen delays to a start on the Blairs enabling development, they now require an extension of the time limits to allow further ‘Matters Specified in Conditions’ (MSC) applications to be submitted.

It stresses that it is important that development at Blairs is not delayed unnecessarily any longer in order to ensure the conservation and future viability of the listed buildings at the former Catholic seminary.