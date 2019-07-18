Blue Toon director Jon S. Baird inspiring our talented youngsters

Renowned Peterhead film director Jon S Baird will be inspiring local youngsters to get involved in the film business.

The man behind the hugely-successful biographical comedy 'Stan and Ollie' and award-winning 'Filth' and 'Cass' has become a patron of Ten Feet Tall Academy.

Hosted by the International School of Aberdeen, the academy will be opening its doors in September to offer young people aged between seven and 15 the opportunity to take part in weekly classes in acting, film and television and comedy.

Commenting on his own route into the film industry, Jon said: "I'm proud to be Ten Feet Tall Academy's patron and wish that something like this was around when I was a youngster in the North-east.

"When I was a young boy growing up, the thought of telling people I wanted to be a film director seemed almost far fetched and unrealistic.

"It wasn't until my sad took me to see Oliver in London when I was eight years old, that a spark ignited and I realised I wanted to tell stories to audiences.

"Many creative people I have met, have talked about a specific moment like this. A moment that set them on a path for the rest of their lives.

"It's incredibly exciting to hear that Ten Feet Tall Academy will be offering these moments in abundance to many young people across the North-east of Scotland."

Welcoming Jon as a patron, academy principal Adam Coutts stressed the initiative was much more than simply honing performance skills.

He said: "We take time to work with students in order for them to make improvements in their social and interpersonal skills too.

"We believe that a child's involvement in drama is about much more than performing on stage. We wish to pass on skills for life.

"We welcome all experiences into the academy and with our dedicated and professional team, we will focus on offering opportunities for students to kick-start their careers in the industry as well as nurturing beginners and those new to performing."

Academy students will showcase their own work and will attend a film premiere of their own work in a 300-seat theatre.

You can find out more about the academy's work by visiting www.tenfeettallacademy.com