Boost for cancer support group

A North-east cancer charity has received a donation of more than £14,000 from the Banchory-based Leys Group.

The group, which includes Bancon Group, Leys Estate and North Banchory Company, organised a fundraising hill walk in the autumn in aid of CLAN Cancer Support in memory of colleague Irene Steel.

Irene was supported by CLAN following her cancer diagnosis, and passed away earlier this year.

Bancon staff, friends and members of her family teamed up to tackle two Munros in a day – Driesh and Mayar in the Grampians.

Irene’s family, including her two grandaughters, Kara, 9, and Isla, 7, recently handed over a cheque for £14,685 to CLAN representatives at the Banchory wellbeing and support centre.

John Irvine, CEO of Bancon Group, said: “Irene was a very well-respected colleague and friend to many.

“As a group we decided that we would like to get together raise funds in her memory and her family suggested that CLAN should benefit given the support they had provided.

“The support CLAN gave Irene and her family was so important to her and we are delighted that we have been able to give something back and support the continued growth of the organisation’s vital services in the Deeside area.”

Ann-Marie Steel, on behalf of the Steel family, said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to Irene’s friends and colleagues at Bancon for their tremendous achievement in her memory.

“I know Irene would be so proud of them and overwhelmed by the amount raised for CLAN Banchory.

“A big thank you to all who donated, it really means a lot.”

Helen Hasnip, CLAN’s Deeside area co-ordinator, said: “We are incredibly humbled by the efforts of the Leys Group raising funds for CLAN in memory of Irene Steel.

“Last year CLAN supported over 2,500 people across the region and provided 694 sessions for people affected by cancer in Banchory.

“One in two people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime and people are living longer with cancer, which means CLAN’s support is more vital than ever.

“Thanks to the support of Leys Group and others, we can continue to help the community in Banchory who are affected by a cancer diagnosis.”

The charity supports people affected by a cancer diagnosis throughout the North-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland,