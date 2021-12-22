Braemar awarded funding from Foundation Scotland for community-led housing project

It is hoped that construction of the homes will begin mid-2022

The funding will be used to extend the support of a project development officer provided by Rural Housing Scotland.

Simon Blackett, chair of BCL, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this funding which will allow us to continue receiving specialist support from Rural Housing Scotland.

"Our volunteers have worked tirelessly on this important project, but the continued assistance of a paid development officer is crucial to ensure we can keep moving forward.”

The development will see the construction of 15 homes for rent, all of which are being designed to achieve the ‘Passivhaus’ level of energy efficiency.

As well as minimising heating costs and preventing fuel poverty for occupants, such energy efficient homes will help to address the global climate emergency.

Sam Foster, the project development officer from Rural Housing Scotland, added: “We have worked with a dedicated team of volunteers who have committed many hours to this project. This new funding boost means that we can continue to provide the expertise and support needed to help deliver these much-needed affordable homes.”