Braemar Castle Raising the Standard with major fundraising campaign

The summer events pave the way for major fundraising campaign this autumn to safeguard Braemar Castle's heritage and increase its contribution to the local and regional community.

The only Castle in the UK under community management, for the last 14 years the village has been preparing it to be a 5 star visitor attraction, while also creating a new community programme so that the Castle contributes to the future welfare of the whole region by providing opportunities for charities, schools and individuals to grow through creative and communal activities.

As it works towards an ambitious re-imagining of its role, setting out to realise its social and educational potential and make a transformative impact locally and in communities throughout the north east of Scotland, Braemar Community Limited announces a series of summer events which celebrate traditional aspects of the local culture, educate and preserve fading craft skills, and seek to reach those far and wide interested in supporting the Castle’s future.

On 24 July at 6pm Catriona Skene, events coordinator at Braemar Castle is hoping to break a world record attempt for most people performing a choreographed dance online, using the accessibility of Zoom to bring those with ancestral links to the area, and those who enjoy Scottish heritage together with a band and dance callers online to perform a Military Two Step.

Whether based in LA (10am) or Tokyo (2am) dancers can join in the fun and support the community’s ambitions for the castle by paying £5 per person to take part. The previous record is 500, but the record for the world's largest Scottish country dance is 1,453 and the hope is to exceed both of these targets and go down in history with 2,000.

Drystane Dyking is a dying art, so familiar across the Scottish countryside, intrinsic to many a famous photo of its landscape but only five craftspeople now have the skills required to maintain and build these beautiful features of our countryside. A small number of people will get the opportunity to try their hands and develop their skills on weekends in June, July and September in the Castle grounds.

On 10th and 11th July Alan Breck’s Jacobite and Redcoat armies undertake their training at Braemar Castle. This year Breck’s a highly anticipated book, by local historian, Maureen Kelly of the Braemar Local History group, on the Jacobites of Upper Deeside will be launched alongside the annual spectacle.

The final weekend in July sees the popular Highland Craft and Food Fair through Exclusively Highlands come to the grounds of Braemar Castle for the first time.

Other events over the summer include the Braemar Castle Scramble golf tournament, and an ongoing series of coffee talks on the history of the Castle, Clan Farquharson, the Jacobites and the war among other fascinating topics.