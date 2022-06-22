Braemar junior games back for 2022

Braemar Junior Highland Games takes place on Saturday, July 23 at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park.

The Junior Games has become a mainstay in Scotland’s events calendar since it started in 2005. Its purpose is to encourage youngsters from ages 5 to 17 to participate in traditional highland games.

A friendly, family-focused day out, the Junior Games showcases the traditional events in a fun setting with plenty of come-and-try opportunities. Kids will be supervised in traditional games by qualified instructors, including shot-put and a lightweight tossing-the-caber. Events include a highland dancing competition, solo piping competition, tug o’ war and races for all ages and abilities.

A solo piping competition will also be held (Pic:John Macpherson)

This year’s event will be free to attend, with a fundraising dinner taking place on Friday, July 22 at Braemar's Highland Games Pavilion. Tickets are available at highlandgamescentre.org

Organiser David Geddes said: “The Braemar Junior Games is back after three years, and we’re delighted to be able to welcome families from far and wide to join in the fun.Have you ever been to a highland games, watched on from the ringside and thought I want to give that a go? Well, now you can!

“The Junior Games is a relaxed setting to try out some of the familiar events, to take part in competitions if you’re already the next budding champion piper or dancer.

“Or simply come over the hills to Braemar for a great day out and a picnic in the park.”