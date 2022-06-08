Braemar keeps festivities going with Jubilee market

Enjoy the best of local produce and a cuppa at Ghillie's Larder this Sunday.

The beautiful surrounds of St Margaret’s Braemar give market-goers the chance to browse artisan food, drink and crafts from the local area – while perusing the “Queen on Royal Deeside” exhibition which opened to the public last weekend.

Featuring photographs and anecdotes from the community about Her Majesty’s ninety-plus years of holidaying on Deeside, the display is a unique take on the monarch’s record-breaking reign seen through a local lens.

New for this month’s market is freshly brewed, locally-roasted coffee from Café Sal, with their new outdoor Coffee Pod offering hot drinks.

They will join market regulars such as Drumturk Cheeses, Wark Farm Pies, seasonal florals from Coohill Studio and the ever-popular Shorty’s Ice Cream.

BBQ maestros Wild Braemar return to the market with spicy hot pork rolls, sourced from Braemar Butcher Neil Menzies.

The Ghillie’s Larder is held the second Sunday of the month from April to September. The market is organised by Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry.

Federica said: “After a brilliant weekend of celebrations on Deeside for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, we’re determined to keep the party going! This weekend’s Ghillie’s Larder is a Jubilee special, with a superb exhibition of the Queen’s many happy holidays on Deeside forming the backdrop to our monthly farmer’s market.