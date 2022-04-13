Braemar named one of the best places to live

The village has a thriving high street and is set in beautiful surroundings.

The village is one of seven Scottish locations chosen by The Sunday Times in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The Sunday Times’s expert judges behind the guide assess a wide range of factors, from schools, transport and broadband to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

They look to celebrate improving towns, villages or city centres; attractive, well-designed homes, and locations bursting with community spirit – which the pandemic has shown to be the most vital quality of all.

An average house price for each location has been supplied by Halifax, the sponsor of the guide, and up-to-date information on broadband speeds has been provided by Thinkbroadband.com.

Commenting, the judges said: “Braemar shows Scotland at its most rugged and beautiful, but also its most sophisticated, thanks to a high street that sells everything from cashmere and posh chocolates to walking boots and skis.”

The house price in the village is £245,000.

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times Property Editor said: “The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list is necessarily subjective. Leave it just to statistics and you will never capture the spirit of a place.

"For that, you need to visit to take into account that ‘you have to be here’ feeling. Is the pub dog-friendly, for example? Can you live car-free? What are the schools and houses like? Is it multicultural and multigenerational, and can it offer a good way of life to lots of different sorts of people?

“This year we have discovered new best places to live, from resurgent city centres in the North, rejuvenated suburbs across the country, hidden villages in the Southwest, and a commutable Scottish island. We hope there is something to suit everyone.”

Local MP Andrew Bowie said: "Braemar is one of Aberdeenshire's jewels in the crown. It encapsulates the loveliness of Royal Deeside with a thriving high street and stunning surroundings. The village is in great company on this list, and residents can be proud of the part they play in keeping it beautiful."