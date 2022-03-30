Broadband voucher scheme should be extended

The broadband vouched scheme should be extended.

Interim vouchers worth £400 are intended to help connect communities which are due to be hooked up to superfast speeds under the R100 programme, but may wait years to do so.

Although R100 has been delayed by five years, and Audit Scotland said there is “work to do” to connect premises in northern Scotland, the interim part of the R100 Scottish Broadband Voucher Scheme (SBVS) came to an end on March 31.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett has investigated the number of properties served by the scheme, and obtained figures showing only 206 of 42,079 have applied.

He has urged SNP finance secretary Kate Forbes to extend the scheme in tandem with a publicity campaign, so people have time to research the best uses of their vouchers.

And the Scottish Conservative says communities can pool vouchers to pay for a bespoke broadband solution, and “£400 each will go a long way while they wait years for R100.”

Mr Burnett said local authorities such as Aberdeenshire have dedicated teams to help people obtain vouchers, and advise on how these could be spent or aggregated, but there hasn’t been enough time for most people to find out more.

He said: “If Kate Forbes doesn’t extend the scheme, it will go down as one of the least successful parts of the R100 scheme. This is a very low watermark. Although the main voucher remains – for now – that is intended to pick up the places which R100 won’t ever reach.

“Uptake for that scheme is similarly low, but time is of the essence for people in communities to apply for the interim voucher. This is an excellent opportunity to pursue bespoke solutions and pool resources, and the SNP-Green government should be shouting about this from the rooftops. We should all want these places connected now.”