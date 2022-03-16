Bumi Armada supports Befriend a Child’s Easter Extravaganza party

Bumi Armada and Befriend a Child are bringing Easter joy this March.

The annual Christmas party that takes place each December at the Aberdeen Altens Hotel was postponed due to restrictions, therefore it was decided that an Easter Extravaganza would replace it this year.

Each year, the local befriending charity look forward to having a celebration for all volunteers and their befriendees sponsored in order to cover costs. This time, Bumi Armada decided to make this very special donation.

Karen Ogston, Senior HR Manager, said: “Bumi Armada are delighted to support Befriend a Child in making Easter special for some of the less fortunate children and young adults in our local area. After yet another challenging year, we hope sponsoring the event will help create some happy smiles.”

The Easter party will be taking place at the Aberdeen Alten Hotel on March 20.

For each of the children and young people that the charity supports this generous sponsorship means that they will be able to enjoy Easter themed ganes, a full 2 course lunch, a disco and an escape room activity for the older children.

Jean, Head of Operations, said: “The team were delighted to be able to go ahead with an Easter party this year. It means so much to our children, young people, befrienders, and mentors. It’s lovely to see them enjoying themselves and having fun with the other children, despite the difficult life circumstances we know they face each day.”