Busy times at River Dee Radio

There's lots of new shows coming up on River Dee Radio.

The familiar favourites such as Chuck's Choice, Mike's Elevenses, The Bett Bros, That Friday Feeling and Classical Connections have been joined by new shows. These include Jim's World of Jazz, A Time to Read, Roots & All and Rock Billy Boogie.

This week, the station will celebrate St Andrew's Day with a whole week of Scottish themed programmes. There will be a special St Andrew's Day page on the new website riverdeeradio.org.uk.

Head over to find all the information about the station you need, including schedules, catch up programmes and how you can listen to RDR live.

On December 1 the station will be launching its Christmas campaign. RDR is offering you the chance to send a Christmas message or request a Christmas song to share across the world. Just email [email protected] with details.

On the website you will be able to listen to the Christmas Panto, written by one of the presenters, Jane Grieve. You'll be able to catch up with instalments on a weekly basis. There will be a dedicated page on the website for River Dee Radio's Christmas Panto.