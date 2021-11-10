Call for Aberdeenshire battlefields to join symposium

The symposium will help develop Scottish battlefield heritage (photo:Tony Marsh)

The 7th Scottish Battlefields Symposium follows September’s rejection of a petition to the Scottish Parliament calling for greater protection for Scotland’s historic battlefield sites from planning applications.

Development has recently seen major housing developments on battlefield sites like Culloden and Prestonpans, and the destruction of a significant section of the site of the Battle of Killiecrankie.

Scottish Battlefields Trust works to develop interpretation and engagement with the battlefield from local communities to ensure long term protection and recognition.

Over forty battlefields are listed on the Inventory of Historic Battlefields (though many other battlefield sites exist in Scotland) including Alford (1645), Barra/Inverurie I (1308), Corrichie (1562), Harlaw (1411) and Inverurie II (1745).

Individuals and groups championing the protection and interpretation of such sites are urged to attend the Symposium, which will take place at the Scottish Storytelling Centre, Edinburgh next week.

Herbert Coutts MBE, Chairman of Scottish Battlefields Trust said: “Scotland’s battlefield sites encompass Scottish history in a totally unique way. Not only are they hugely significant places at which people have lost their lives, but they mark the turning points of history.

"We were disappointed that MSP’s missed the recent opportunity to increase protection for these national treasures and are keen to continue the conversation with representatives from battlefields across the country.

"I’d urge grassroots champions - groups, communities and individuals - interested in protecting and raising awareness of their local battlefield site to get in touch with Scottish Battlefields Trust for support and to attend our event in November. We’ve also issued invitations to MSP’s and other stakeholder groups.”

7th Scottish Battlefields Symposium takes place on Wednesday, November 17 10:30am to 4pm at The Scottish Storytelling Centre, Edinburgh and is free to attend.