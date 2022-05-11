Call for walkers to map ‘hidden’ Aberdeenshire paths

The online Scottish Paths Map features hundreds of previously-hidden trails, including paths checked and recorded by more than 200 Ramblers volunteers across the nation.

The walking charity is now running a drive to recruit volunteers in a few selected lesser-mapped areas, which include both Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire.

Heath Brown, community engagement officer at Ramblers Scotland, said: “Our Scottish Paths Map includes tens of thousands of miles of paths – from traffic-free city routes to relaxing loch-side trails. Many are ‘hidden’ trails not previously been shown by Ordnance Survey.

Ramblers Scotland president Lucy Wallace auditing a path

“While it’s the best-ever map of Scotland’s paths, we need communities to check their paths, to work to improve local routes so everyone in the local community has somewhere to walk.

"That includes here in Aberdeenshire where our coverage can definitely still be improved so that more people can enjoy walks from their doorsteps.

“Every time a volunteer checks or adds a path to the map, it makes it easier for people in Aberdeenshire to get healthy and active on foot.”

Scottish Paths Map users are urged to exercise caution and remember the Scottish Outdoor Access Code, particularly as path assessments will always be subjective.