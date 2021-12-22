Call out for culture as next phase of Creative Aberdeenshire Network launched

Lindsay Dunbar is coordinating a new approach on behalf of CAN between Live Life Aberdeenshire and Creative Scotland

Prior to the pandemic, Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Cultural Services team engaged a wide variety of those working in the creative sector at workshops throughout the area, to find out what is needed to improve and move forward collectively.

The team is now ready to take the next step in the development of a Creative Aberdeenshire Network (CAN) with the appointment of freelancer Lindsay Dunbar.

A self-titled Cultural Crofter, Lindsay has significant experience as a strategic leader, project manager and innovation producer, predominantly working in rural areas.

She is coordinating a new approach on behalf of this partnership between Live Life Aberdeenshire and Creative Scotland, to help understand more about the needs and ideas of the creative sector of Aberdeenshire.

There are several ways to get involved, from completing a short survey, joining an online Listening Circle or contributing to a brand-new blog “It starts with C…”. They are all designed to capture the needs and aspirations of Aberdeenshire’s cultural communities for the greater benefit of the sector.

Whether you are an individual artist or a large cultural organisation, a volunteer-led heritage group or a festival promoter, CAN wants to hear all voices.

This is an opportunity to get involved and make a difference. Sharing thoughts and generating new discussions will allow everyone involved to discover more about the area’s cultural sector and contribute to developing a stronger and more cohesive CAN.

Councillor Anne Stirling, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee, said: “I am delighted to see the team move forward with this initiative, despite the challenges of recent times, and reach out to the region's cultural sector.

"I am confident there will be a positive response and look forward to seeing partners grow together in a time when we really need, and value, the arts more than ever.”

Lindsay Dunbar said: “It’s a privilege to support the development of a Creative Network for Aberdeenshire, and I look forward to engaging with the sector in the coming months.”

Karen Dick, Head of Place, Partnerships & Communities at Creative Scotland said: “It’s great to see the development of the Creative Aberdeenshire Network move forward, especially after the challenges of the last 18 months, helping us to understand the needs of the cultural sector in the region.”

“With our partners in Aberdeenshire, from the local authority to the cultural sector, we look forward to working together to support communities as we reconnect and rebuild.”

You complete the short survey, see and contribute to the new blog, join an online Listening Circle and link up with the Creative Aberdeenshire Network Instagram account at: www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/arts/can-blog/