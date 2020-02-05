Call to support Marie Curie fundraising

Aberdeenshire volunteers have been urged to lend two hours of their time to a charity that funds 56 end-of-life care nurses in the region.

Marie Curie in Scotland hopes to raise £700,000 with this year’s Great Daffodil Appeal, beginning with an Aberdeen collection on February 22.

According to the National Records of Scotland, more than 3,400 people in the area die each year with a need for palliative care.

Supporting this year’s campaign, Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West, Alexander Burnett said: “I believe the end of life should be approached with dignity, taking individual needs into account.

“So I am pleased to support the Great Daffodil Appeal, having previously backed the #YouMatter campaign to ensure people get person-centred palliative care at the end of life.”

He added: “In the NHS Grampian area alone, Marie Curie nurses made more than 3,500 care visits last year.

“Wearing a daffodil pin in celebration, in solidarity or in memory of a loved one, will help make sure Marie Curie Nurses can care for more people, as well as providing invaluable support to their families.”

Barbara Marks has supported the charity for seven years, since her step-father had Marie Curie care at home.

She said: ““For me, the Great Daffodil Appeal is so enjoyable as I like talking to people and hearing the impact that Marie Curie has made to their lives.

“I’m always really touched by people’s generosity.”