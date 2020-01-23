Cancer charity seeks views on future plans

A local charity is asking the public and clients for ideas on shaping future service provision.

CLAN Cancer Support, which has a base in Posties Walk, Banchory, is visiting each of its North-east centres to find out what services, groups and therapies people would most like to see.

Iona Mitchell, head of services, will hold an open session at CLAN Banchory tomorrow (Friday) from 2-4pm to discuss the local services provided by the organisation, and to look at future plans for the area.

Iona is responsible for services across all the CLAN’s 13 centres which include counselling, social groups and relaxation classes. She has been with CLAN for over six years, having started as volunteer.

Iona said: “Providing cancer support services in the local community is at the heart of what CLAN stands for. I want to take time to visit each centre and talk to staff members, volunteers and clients to get feedback on our current services and hear ideas about what we can provide in the future.

“We have ambitious plans for improving our service provision, so it is important to include local people in the development of those plans.”